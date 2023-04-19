Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Makes New Investment in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,185 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BBY. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Best Buy by 29.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,547 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 1.1% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 39,097 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $3,554,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 31.1% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 105,369 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $9,578,000 after purchasing an additional 24,977 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy in the first quarter worth about $499,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 6.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,144 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Best Buy Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of BBY opened at $73.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.98. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $98.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.90.

Best Buy Increases Dividend

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology retailer reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $14.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.80 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 55.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 22nd. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BBY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Best Buy from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.44.

Insider Activity at Best Buy

In related news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 7,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $559,758.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,631,341.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Best Buy news, insider Jason J. Bonfig sold 10,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $854,565.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,605,187.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 7,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $559,758.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,243 shares in the company, valued at $5,631,341.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,774 shares of company stock worth $4,477,413 in the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Best Buy

(Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.