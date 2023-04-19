Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FDS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,313,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 177.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 128,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,553,000 after buying an additional 82,343 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 42.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 196,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,718,000 after purchasing an additional 59,138 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 264.5% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 78,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,437,000 after purchasing an additional 57,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,298,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,866,025,000 after purchasing an additional 52,604 shares in the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at FactSet Research Systems

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.22, for a total value of $1,266,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,482,048.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 2,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.31, for a total value of $1,013,045.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,077.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.22, for a total transaction of $1,266,660.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,482,048.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,754 shares of company stock valued at $7,354,294 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

Shares of FDS stock opened at $416.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a one year low of $345.92 and a one year high of $474.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $414.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $420.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.19, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.83.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $515.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.79 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 40.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 14.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FDS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $477.00 to $454.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. UBS Group lifted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $399.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $485.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Redburn Partners upgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $415.00 to $408.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $448.86.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

