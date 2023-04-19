Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Has $622,000 Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lessened its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,694 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 96.6% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total value of $645,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 239,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,361,719.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Titilope Cole sold 11,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total transaction of $608,243.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,360,540.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total value of $645,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 239,429 shares in the company, valued at $12,361,719.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,353 shares of company stock worth $1,403,390. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of C stock opened at $50.08 on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $54.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.26.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $21.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.07 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 12.96%. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

C has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Citigroup from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Citigroup from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Citigroup from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Citigroup from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.74.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Recommended Stories

