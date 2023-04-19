Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Buys 54 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 444 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Booking were worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Booking in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 188.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 26 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP bought a new position in shares of Booking during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Booking

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,658.11, for a total value of $1,993,582.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,169,583.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,427.11, for a total transaction of $1,036,375.97. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,241,947.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,658.11, for a total transaction of $1,993,582.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,169,583.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,313 shares of company stock valued at $5,894,865. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Booking Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,696.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2,526.02 and a 200 day moving average of $2,193.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.33. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,616.85 and a 12-month high of $2,721.85.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $24.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $20.97 by $3.77. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Booking had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 107.86%. The company’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $15.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 127.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BKNG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Booking from $2,675.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,696.12.

Booking Profile

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Stories

