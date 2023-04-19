Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Acquires 3,087 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 215,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,087 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $11,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Front Street Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.3% in the first quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Lindenwold Advisors raised its holdings in Pfizer by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 21,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 0.6% during the third quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 34,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 0.7% in the third quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 33,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.7% in the third quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 32,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,811,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE PFE opened at $40.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.64. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.23 and a fifty-two week high of $54.93.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.40 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 42.03%. Pfizer’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

PFE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Pfizer from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.80.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

