Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Metropolitan Bank Put Options (NYSE:MCB)

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 6,726 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 253% compared to the average volume of 1,906 put options.

Shares of NYSE MCB traded up $4.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 323,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,266. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $390.72 million, a PE ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.02. Metropolitan Bank has a 52 week low of $13.98 and a 52 week high of $104.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 20th. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.18. Metropolitan Bank had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 20.68%. The business had revenue of $70.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.29 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Metropolitan Bank will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark R. Defazio purchased 20,517 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.20 per share, for a total transaction of $496,511.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,511.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Greg Sigrist bought 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.97 per share, for a total transaction of $35,970.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 13,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $497,896.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 22,517 shares of company stock worth $553,701. Insiders own 6.32% of the company's stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 5,500.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 1,865.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Metropolitan Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. River Oaks Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Metropolitan Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MCB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Metropolitan Bank from $80.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet lowered Metropolitan Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Metropolitan Bank from $63.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. engages in the provision of banking solutions. It provides a range of business, commercial and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and affluent individuals. The company was founded by Mark R. DeFazio in 1999 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

