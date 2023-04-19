Stewart Information Services (STC) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $655.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.10 million. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Stewart Information Services to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:STC opened at $41.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.63. Stewart Information Services has a 1-year low of $35.96 and a 1-year high of $58.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.30%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on STC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Stewart Information Services from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Stewart Information Services in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Stewart Information Services in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Stewart Information Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stewart Information Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.67.

In related news, CEO Frederick H. Eppinger bought 3,000 shares of Stewart Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.70 per share, for a total transaction of $113,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 115,416 shares in the company, valued at $4,351,183.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Stewart Information Services in the second quarter valued at about $115,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 60.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Stewart Information Services in the second quarter valued at about $179,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 92.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stewart Information Services in the first quarter worth $305,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Stewart Information Services Corp. is a real estate services company, which engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement-related services. It operates through the Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate segments. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment consists of searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

