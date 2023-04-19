State Street (NYSE:STT) Issues Earnings Results

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The asset manager reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. State Street had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS.

State Street Price Performance

NYSE:STT opened at $74.90 on Wednesday. State Street has a 12 month low of $58.62 and a 12 month high of $94.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $25.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.56.

Get State Street alerts:

State Street Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on STT. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on State Street from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on State Street from $70.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on State Street in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on State Street from $97.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on State Street in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.96.

In other State Street news, EVP David C. Phelan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total transaction of $1,299,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,279,895.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP David C. Phelan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total value of $1,299,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,491 shares in the company, valued at $6,279,895.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 6,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.42, for a total value of $594,624.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,281,471.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,893 shares of company stock worth $2,923,987. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On State Street

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STT. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of State Street by 69.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 572 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in State Street by 25.6% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,570 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in State Street by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,119 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in State Street in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new position in State Street in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 88.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About State Street

(Get Rating)

State Street Corp. engages in the provision of financial services to institutional investors. It operates through the Commercial and Financial, and Commercial Real Estate segments. The company was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.