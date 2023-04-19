Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $20.68

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $20.68 and traded as high as $22.53. Star Bulk Carriers shares last traded at $22.21, with a volume of 737,604 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a report on Friday, February 17th.

Get Star Bulk Carriers alerts:

Star Bulk Carriers Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.71.

Star Bulk Carriers Cuts Dividend

Star Bulk Carriers ( NASDAQ:SBLK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The shipping company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.08. Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 39.38% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The business had revenue of $294.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.04 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.40%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Star Bulk Carriers

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the 1st quarter worth $205,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,848 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 210,078 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,437,000 after buying an additional 20,072 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the 1st quarter worth about $441,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.29% of the company’s stock.

About Star Bulk Carriers

(Get Rating)

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. provides seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. The firm’s vessels transport major bulks, which include iron ore, minerals and grain, and minor bulks, which include bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Star Bulk Carriers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Bulk Carriers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.