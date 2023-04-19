Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Sold by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 90.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 156,496 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $1,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SWK. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 143.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. 88.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SWK opened at $80.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.30. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.24 and a 52-week high of $147.37.

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 6.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.13%.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Janet Link sold 2,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total value of $221,269.13. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,352 shares in the company, valued at $3,116,456.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SWK shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 5th. Longbow Research downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 7th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.75.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

