Stack Financial Management Inc Sells 647 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Stack Financial Management Inc lessened its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,158 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 647 shares during the quarter. EOG Resources makes up approximately 1.9% of Stack Financial Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Stack Financial Management Inc’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $18,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EOG. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 233 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EOG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $164.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.96.

EOG Resources Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:EOG traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $117.67. 629,567 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,787,226. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $117.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $92.16 and a one year high of $150.88.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 34.95%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 24.98%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Stories

