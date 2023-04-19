Stack Financial Management Inc Purchases 2,065 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Stack Financial Management Inc lifted its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 344,929 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the quarter. Mondelez International accounts for approximately 2.3% of Stack Financial Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Stack Financial Management Inc’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $22,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Mondelez International by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 35,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Mondelez International by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 9,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN increased its stake in Mondelez International by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 16,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 4,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MDLZ shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Mondelez International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.63.

Mondelez International Price Performance

NASDAQ MDLZ traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $70.52. 546,043 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,860,970. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.18. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.72 and a 1 year high of $71.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $96.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.65.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.57%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

Featured Articles

