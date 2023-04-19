Stack Financial Management Inc Purchases 1,585 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Stack Financial Management Inc increased its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,395 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Stack Financial Management Inc’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $8,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its position in Medtronic by 4.2% during the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 3,149 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 58.1% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank increased its position in Medtronic by 4.1% during the third quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 3,390 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 4.6% during the third quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 3,096 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 2.2% during the third quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 6,484 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded up $2.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.32. 1,836,325 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,006,089. The stock has a market cap of $112.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.17. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $75.76 and a fifty-two week high of $114.31.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 13.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 89.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $127.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $102.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.32.

About Medtronic

(Get Rating)

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.