Stack Financial Management Inc Has $22.99 Million Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Stack Financial Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 344,929 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the quarter. Mondelez International comprises approximately 2.3% of Stack Financial Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Stack Financial Management Inc’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $22,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,438,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,658,478,000 after acquiring an additional 3,301,344 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,834,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,254,618,000 after buying an additional 438,398 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,670,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,349,681,000 after buying an additional 363,764 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 18.9% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,917,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,488,000 after buying an additional 4,272,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 2.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,426,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,023,000 after buying an additional 235,341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 546,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,860,970. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.18. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.72 and a fifty-two week high of $71.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.97, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.65.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 8.63%. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 78.57%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MDLZ shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Mondelez International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.63.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

