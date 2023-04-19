Stack Financial Management Inc Buys 1,451 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Stack Financial Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 289,689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the quarter. Newmont makes up 1.4% of Stack Financial Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Stack Financial Management Inc’s holdings in Newmont were worth $13,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Avion Wealth increased its stake in Newmont by 4,664.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Newmont in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in Newmont in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Newmont by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $132,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 87,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,882,981.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total value of $538,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 311,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,216,027.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $132,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,882,981.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,000 shares of company stock worth $1,304,380 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NEM stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.44. 1,298,069 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,089,634. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $37.45 and a 12 month high of $83.04. The company has a market cap of $38.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.48 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.93.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.03). Newmont had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a positive return on equity of 6.98%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -296.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NEM shares. TD Securities upgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. UBS Group cut shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $59.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Newmont from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.39.

Newmont Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

