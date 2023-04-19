Stack Financial Management Inc Acquires 978 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Stack Financial Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,117 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the quarter. Laboratory Co. of America makes up approximately 1.8% of Stack Financial Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Stack Financial Management Inc owned 0.08% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $17,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LH. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 34,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,175,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 105.7% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,654 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 89,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $23,543,000 after buying an additional 14,186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Laboratory Co. of America

In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 219 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.01, for a total transaction of $53,219.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,297,916.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 219 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.01, for a total transaction of $53,219.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,297,916.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 3,897 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.81, for a total value of $879,981.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,509,991.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,598 shares of company stock valued at $3,058,283. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Down 0.2 %

LH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $304.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Mizuho upped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $250.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $315.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $283.50.

LH stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $229.90. 38,010 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 585,837. The firm has a market cap of $20.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 1.04. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $200.32 and a twelve month high of $280.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $232.78 and its 200 day moving average is $233.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 8.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 17.18 EPS for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.78%.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

Featured Stories

