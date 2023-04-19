Square Enix (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) Shares Down 0.4%

Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SQNXF – Get Rating) shares fell 0.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $47.15 and last traded at $47.15. 300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 279 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Square Enix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th.

Square Enix Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.50.

Square Enix Company Profile

Square Enix ( OTCMKTS:SQNXF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. Square Enix had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $653.87 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Square Enix Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of entertainment contents and services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, Amusement, Publication, and Merchandising. The Digital Entertainment segment handles the design, development, sale, license sale, and operation of digital entertainment contents mainly on computer games.

