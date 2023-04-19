Square Enix (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) Shares Down 0.4%

Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SQNXF – Get Rating) shares fell 0.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $47.15 and last traded at $47.15. 300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 279 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.35.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Square Enix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th.
Square Enix Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.50.
Square Enix Company Profile
Square Enix Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of entertainment contents and services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, Amusement, Publication, and Merchandising. The Digital Entertainment segment handles the design, development, sale, license sale, and operation of digital entertainment contents mainly on computer games.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Square Enix (SQNXF)
- ASML Reports Massive Growth, Management Points To Sluggish 2023
- Will Analyst Boost Send Lockheed Martin Shares Up, Up and Away?
- Mullen Automotive: Is The Bloom Off The Rose?
- Diversified Abbott Laboratories Could Reverse And Move Higher
- Okta Reversal In Progress While Catalysts Approach
Receive News & Ratings for Square Enix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square Enix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.