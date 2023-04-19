Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.78.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CXM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Sprinklr from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Sprinklr from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Oppenheimer cut Sprinklr from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised Sprinklr from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th.

Get Sprinklr alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Battery Partners Ix, Llc sold 499,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $6,344,907.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Sprinklr news, major shareholder Battery Partners Ix, Llc sold 499,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $6,344,907.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Diane Adams sold 100,000 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.89, for a total transaction of $1,289,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 282,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,637,274.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 798,646 shares of company stock valued at $9,852,932. 43.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sprinklr Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Sprinklr by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Sprinklr during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sprinklr in the 4th quarter valued at $1,012,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 74.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 892,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,291,000 after purchasing an additional 381,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Sprinklr by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 938,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,666,000 after purchasing an additional 14,959 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.77% of the company’s stock.

CXM opened at $12.96 on Wednesday. Sprinklr has a 52-week low of $7.25 and a 52-week high of $14.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.71 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.67.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. Sprinklr had a negative return on equity of 10.62% and a negative net margin of 9.02%. The firm had revenue of $165.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Sprinklr will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sprinklr

(Get Rating)

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sprinklr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprinklr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.