Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.86.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SAVE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Spirit Airlines in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Spirit Airlines alerts:

Institutional Trading of Spirit Airlines

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 198.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 272.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. 67.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spirit Airlines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SAVE traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.40. 911,421 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,600,024. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.84 and its 200-day moving average is $19.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Spirit Airlines has a 1-year low of $15.92 and a 1-year high of $26.39.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 7.95% and a negative return on equity of 14.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.64) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Spirit Airlines will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Spirit Airlines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 21st. This represents a yield of 2.31%.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Spirit Airlines, Inc engages in the provision of air transportation services. Its operations are concentrated in markets such as South Florida, the Caribbean, Latin America, and the Northeast and Northern Midwest regions of the United States. The firm offers travel insurance, carry-on and checked baggage, online booking, and other services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.