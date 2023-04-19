SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAX) Shares Sold by Institute for Wealth Management LLC.

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. trimmed its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAX – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,741 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. owned about 0.27% of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF worth $1,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the second quarter worth $205,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the second quarter worth $224,000. Fortis Capital Management LLC increased its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 18.0% in the third quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the first quarter worth $245,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter.
SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:EFAX traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $37.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,683. SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 12 month low of $28.72 and a 12 month high of $38.12. The company has a market capitalization of $265.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.66.
About SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF
The SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (EFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE ex Fossil Fuels index. The fund tracks a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index that excludes companies that own fossil fuel reserves. EFAX was launched on Oct 24, 2016 and is managed by State Street.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (EFAX)
- Will Analyst Boost Send Lockheed Martin Shares Up, Up and Away?
- Mullen Automotive: Is The Bloom Off The Rose?
- Diversified Abbott Laboratories Could Reverse And Move Higher
- Okta Reversal In Progress While Catalysts Approach
- Netflix Drops Post Earnings, But Is It Justified?
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.