SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAX) Shares Sold by Institute for Wealth Management LLC.

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. trimmed its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAX – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,741 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. owned about 0.27% of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF worth $1,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the second quarter worth $205,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the second quarter worth $224,000. Fortis Capital Management LLC increased its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 18.0% in the third quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the first quarter worth $245,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF alerts:

SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFAX traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $37.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,683. SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 12 month low of $28.72 and a 12 month high of $38.12. The company has a market capitalization of $265.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.66.

About SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF

The SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (EFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE ex Fossil Fuels index. The fund tracks a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index that excludes companies that own fossil fuel reserves. EFAX was launched on Oct 24, 2016 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.