S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Position Raised by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 91,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $30,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 40.6% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

S&P Global Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $352.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $115.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $279.32 and a 52-week high of $403.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $344.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $341.40.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.07. S&P Global had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 29.05%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 34.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SPGI. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on S&P Global from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on S&P Global from $393.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $434.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on S&P Global from $398.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $394.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.52, for a total value of $2,703,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,977,384.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.52, for a total value of $2,703,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,977,384.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Sally Moore sold 3,499 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.30, for a total value of $1,285,182.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,957 shares in the company, valued at $1,820,706.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,749 shares of company stock worth $4,266,185. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

