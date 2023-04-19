Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) Hits New 52-Week High at $81.99

Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $81.99 and last traded at $81.94, with a volume of 460411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SCCO shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Southern Copper from $40.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Southern Copper from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Southern Copper from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Southern Copper from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Southern Copper from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.14.

Southern Copper Trading Down 0.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 1.23.

Southern Copper Increases Dividend

Southern Copper ( NYSE:SCCO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.37. Southern Copper had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 33.31%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Equities analysts expect that Southern Copper Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a boost from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Andreve Vicente Ariztegui sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.11, for a total transaction of $114,165.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,884. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Southern Copper

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Southern Copper in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Southern Copper in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Southern Copper during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. 7.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations, Mexican Open-Pit Operations, and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

Further Reading

