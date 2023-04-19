SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Shares Gap Down to $3.07

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.07, but opened at $2.93. SoundHound AI shares last traded at $2.95, with a volume of 1,381,628 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SOUN. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on SoundHound AI from $1.60 to $3.20 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of SoundHound AI from $6.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Friday, January 6th.

Get SoundHound AI alerts:

SoundHound AI Stock Down 7.8 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.26. The company has a market capitalization of $622.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 0.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at SoundHound AI

SoundHound AI ( NASDAQ:SOUN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.96 million. As a group, analysts forecast that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other SoundHound AI news, Director Lawrence Marcus sold 26,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.01, for a total value of $52,450.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 77,337 shares in the company, valued at $155,447.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Majid Emami sold 33,612 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.48, for a total value of $83,357.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 381,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,842.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence Marcus sold 26,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.01, for a total value of $52,450.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,447.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 293,614 shares of company stock worth $734,964. 23.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of SoundHound AI by 1,238.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 13,626 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 8.72% of the company’s stock.

SoundHound AI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions The company is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SoundHound AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoundHound AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.