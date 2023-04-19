Sonnipe Ltd Takes Position in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)

Sonnipe Ltd bought a new stake in shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,246,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,057,000. monday.com comprises 96.1% of Sonnipe Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Sonnipe Ltd owned 0.10% of monday.com as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MNDY. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of monday.com by 49.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of monday.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in monday.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in monday.com in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its position in monday.com by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. 62.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

monday.com Trading Down 0.3 %

MNDY stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $132.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,484. monday.com Ltd. has a 12 month low of $73.58 and a 12 month high of $171.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $142.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

monday.com ( NASDAQ:MNDY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.80. monday.com had a negative return on equity of 20.77% and a negative net margin of 26.37%. The business had revenue of $149.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.73) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that monday.com Ltd. will post -3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on monday.com from $132.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of monday.com in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of monday.com from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of monday.com from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of monday.com from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.31.

monday.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

Featured Stories

