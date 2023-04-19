Sonnipe Ltd Takes $80,000 Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Sonnipe Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 238 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000. Adobe makes up about 0.0% of Sonnipe Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Adobe by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,010 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. increased its stake in Adobe by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 1,351 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the software company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 3,400 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,810 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total transaction of $74,282.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,236,506.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total value of $74,282.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,506.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total transaction of $46,830.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,610 shares in the company, valued at $1,280,755.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,747 shares of company stock valued at $6,889,979 over the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adobe Stock Performance

ADBE stock traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $378.59. The stock had a trading volume of 783,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,868,813. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.61 billion, a PE ratio of 37.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $360.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $340.38. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.73 and a fifty-two week high of $451.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ADBE shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $340.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $388.00.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Further Reading

