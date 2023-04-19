Sonnipe Ltd Invests $30,000 in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Sonnipe Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 4,705 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Snap by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 335,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 57,093 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Snap by 19.4% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,943 shares during the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Snap during the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Snap during the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 43.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SNAP. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Snap in a research note on Friday, February 17th. UBS Group lowered shares of Snap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Snap from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Snap from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Snap from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirty have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snap currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.68.

Snap Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of SNAP stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.02. The stock had a trading volume of 8,456,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,916,695. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Snap Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.33 and a 1-year high of $33.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.73 and its 200-day moving average is $10.21.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 31.07% and a negative return on equity of 33.20%. As a group, research analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 40,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total value of $449,069.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,559,436 shares in the company, valued at $28,307,362.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Jerry James Hunter sold 42,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total transaction of $453,470.85. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 802,210 shares in the company, valued at $8,639,801.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 40,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total transaction of $449,069.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,559,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,307,362.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,252,706 shares of company stock valued at $13,675,069.

Snap Profile

Snap, Inc operates as a camera company. Its flagship product, Snapchat, is a camera application that helps people communicate visually with friends and family through short videos and images called Snaps. The firm’s primary source of revenue is advertising. Snap was founded by Frank Reginald Brown IV, Evan Thomas Spiegel, and Robert C.

