Sonnipe Ltd Buys New Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Sonnipe Ltd acquired a new position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 184 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000. ServiceNow comprises approximately 0.0% of Sonnipe Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in ServiceNow by 87.2% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 88 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NOW. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $460.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $528.34.

In related news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 2,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.03, for a total transaction of $1,129,831.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,117 shares in the company, valued at $24,169,647.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.59, for a total transaction of $175,150.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,893,384.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 2,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.03, for a total transaction of $1,129,831.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,117 shares in the company, valued at $24,169,647.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 65,629 shares of company stock valued at $29,974,024. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $475.98. The company had a trading volume of 401,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,113. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $337.00 and a one year high of $522.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $447.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $417.70. The company has a market capitalization of $96.98 billion, a PE ratio of 297.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.04.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.28. ServiceNow had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

