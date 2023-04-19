Sonnipe Ltd Acquires New Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Sonnipe Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 337 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Workday during the third quarter worth $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 69.0% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 213 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Workday by 975.0% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 258 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Workday from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Workday from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Workday from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. DA Davidson increased their price target on Workday from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Workday from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.30.

Workday Stock Performance

Shares of WDAY traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $193.10. The stock had a trading volume of 650,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,971,953. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $128.72 and a one year high of $226.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $50.01 billion, a PE ratio of -134.40, a P/E/G ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.12.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. Workday had a negative return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 5.90%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.44, for a total value of $50,923.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,849,294.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO James Bozzini sold 10,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.36, for a total transaction of $2,076,310.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 92,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,193,539.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.44, for a total value of $50,923.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,849,294.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,469 shares of company stock worth $8,469,440 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

About Workday

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

