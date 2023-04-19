Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.67.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SAH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Sonic Automotive in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sonic Automotive from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sonic Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on Sonic Automotive from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st.

Get Sonic Automotive alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Heath Byrd sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.07, for a total transaction of $189,245.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 168,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,117,391.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Sonic Automotive news, President Jeff Dyke sold 86,596 shares of Sonic Automotive stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total transaction of $4,399,076.80. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 814,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,361,309.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Heath Byrd sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.07, for a total value of $189,245.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 168,622 shares in the company, valued at $9,117,391.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,432 shares of company stock worth $5,200,693 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 36.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sonic Automotive Stock Up 0.7 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at about $903,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Sonic Automotive by 79.7% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Sonic Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $588,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Sonic Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sonic Automotive by 293.0% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 301,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,871,000 after buying an additional 225,029 shares during the period. 52.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SAH stock opened at $53.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.88 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.97 and a 200-day moving average of $50.98. Sonic Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $34.17 and a fifty-two week high of $62.26.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.35. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 35.44% and a net margin of 0.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sonic Automotive will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sonic Automotive Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

About Sonic Automotive

(Get Rating)

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as a automotive retailer. Its services include sales of both new and used cars and light trucks, sales of replacement parts and performance of vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint and repair services and arrangement of extended service contracts, financing, insurance, vehicle protection products and other aftermarket products for automotive customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.