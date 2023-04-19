SOMESING Price Tops $0.0206 (SSX)

SOMESING (SSX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. One SOMESING token can currently be purchased for about $0.0206 or 0.00000068 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, SOMESING has traded 3.4% higher against the dollar. SOMESING has a total market cap of $57.08 million and approximately $2.14 million worth of SOMESING was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SOMESING Profile

SOMESING’s launch date was November 28th, 2018. SOMESING’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,766,163,351 tokens. SOMESING’s official Twitter account is @somesinglovers and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SOMESING is somesing.io. The Reddit community for SOMESING is https://reddit.com/r/somesingssx. The official message board for SOMESING is medium.com/@singlovers.

According to CryptoCompare, “SOMESING is a social music service that incorporates blockchain technology so that producers can get rewards for creative activities that everyone can enjoy their favorite songs and recreate the songs. Everyone who likes singing can sing all songs free of charge and receive economic reward through gifts, supports, and events through the community about newly created song content.

SSX is a token based on the Icon Blockchain that will serve as a medium of exchange on the SOMESING platform.”

Buying and Selling SOMESING

