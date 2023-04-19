Solstein Capital LLC Sells 2,753 Shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Solstein Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,753 shares during the quarter. Equinor ASA comprises about 1.2% of Solstein Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $1,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Equinor ASA by 6,737.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 139,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,240,000 after buying an additional 137,650 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Equinor ASA by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 2,342 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Equinor ASA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Equinor ASA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $404,000. 5.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on EQNR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equinor ASA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $358.14.

Equinor ASA Stock Down 2.4 %

Equinor ASA Profile

EQNR traded down $0.69 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.37. 1,075,364 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,694,255. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.68 and its 200 day moving average is $32.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Equinor ASA has a one year low of $26.28 and a one year high of $42.53.

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, Renewables, and and Other.

