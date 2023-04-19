Solstein Capital LLC Purchases 691 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Solstein Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 47.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,135 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 53,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,193,000 after buying an additional 4,774 shares during the period. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth approximately $561,000. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LLY shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $444.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $392.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $382.84.

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $370.13. The company had a trading volume of 616,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,072,535. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $276.83 and a 1-year high of $384.44. The stock has a market cap of $351.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $337.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $347.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.26. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 73.61%. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 69,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.37, for a total value of $25,327,979.11. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,264,107 shares in the company, valued at $37,159,708,560.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 69,703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.37, for a total transaction of $25,327,979.11. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,264,107 shares in the company, valued at $37,159,708,560.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.76, for a total transaction of $856,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,426 shares in the company, valued at $20,711,615.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 689,703 shares of company stock worth $237,930,004. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Featured Articles

