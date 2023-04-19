Solstein Capital LLC Makes New $157,000 Investment in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 33,300 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Seafarer Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Seafarer Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,094,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,833,000 after acquiring an additional 290,000 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Itaú Unibanco by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 217,226 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 28,712 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 3,799,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,896,000 after buying an additional 730,742 shares during the last quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 51,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 7,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 440,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 74,854 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITUB traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.04. The company had a trading volume of 9,180,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,443,324. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 52-week low of $3.90 and a 52-week high of $6.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Itaú Unibanco ( NYSE:ITUB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 10.51%. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.98 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.003 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is 5.17%.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies.

