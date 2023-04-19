Solstein Capital LLC Grows Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Solstein Capital LLC increased its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 279.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CME Group by 108.4% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1,170.6% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on CME Group from $214.29 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $201.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of CME Group from $226.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on CME Group from $192.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.08.

CME Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CME traded up $2.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $193.51. 394,884 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,829,873. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.54 and a fifty-two week high of $237.61. The firm has a market cap of $69.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. CME Group had a net margin of 53.61% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. CME Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 8.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.54%.

CME Group Profile

(Get Rating)

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

Featured Articles

