Solstein Capital LLC Buys 6,371 Shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Solstein Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Get Rating) by 4,790.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,371 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WestEnd Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 100.4% during the fourth quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 124.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWZ traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.01. The stock had a trading volume of 15,818,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,802,770. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.98. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 12 month low of $25.00 and a 12 month high of $37.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.18.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

