Solstein Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 10,100 Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,100 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $526,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 56.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,247 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 36.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,031 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 2,036.1% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,773 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 1.5% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,141 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hidden Lake Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 72.3% in the third quarter. Hidden Lake Asset Management LP now owns 141,346 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $7,922,000 after buying an additional 59,318 shares in the last quarter. 74.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SEA alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on SE. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of SEA from $68.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of SEA from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of SEA from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of SEA from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of SEA from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SEA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.13.

SEA Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of SEA stock traded down $0.58 on Wednesday, hitting $81.93. The stock had a trading volume of 725,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,076,069. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Sea Limited has a one year low of $40.67 and a one year high of $107.60. The stock has a market cap of $45.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.41 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.82.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $1.47. SEA had a negative net margin of 13.28% and a negative return on equity of 26.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sea Limited will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

About SEA

(Get Rating)

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.