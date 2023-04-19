Solstein Capital LLC Acquires 32,426 Shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Solstein Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Get Rating) by 695.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 37,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,426 shares during the quarter. iShares China Large-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $96,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 92.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $114,000.

Get iShares China Large-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

FXI traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, reaching $29.08. The company had a trading volume of 8,844,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,861,027. The company has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.46. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $20.87 and a 52-week high of $34.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.06.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Profile

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.