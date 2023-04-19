SM Energy Announces Semi-annual Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:SM)

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) announced a semi-annual dividend on Tuesday, March 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the energy company on Friday, May 5th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th.

SM Energy has increased its dividend by an average of 45.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. SM Energy has a payout ratio of 4.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect SM Energy to earn $6.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.7%.

SM Energy Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of SM opened at $29.48 on Wednesday. SM Energy has a 52 week low of $24.66 and a 52 week high of $54.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 4.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SM Energy ( NYSE:SM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $671.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.72 million. SM Energy had a return on equity of 34.40% and a net margin of 33.11%. The company’s revenue was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SM Energy will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SM shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on SM Energy from $51.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on SM Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut SM Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on SM Energy from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Cowen cut SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Herbert S. Vogel purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.48 per share, for a total transaction of $29,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 404,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,911,777.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 3,000 shares of company stock worth $86,460. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in SM Energy by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,075 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in SM Energy by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,390 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 4,513 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in SM Energy by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 63,571 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 22,582 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in SM Energy by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 110,627 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,226,000. 89.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

