Sixt (ETR:SIX2) Shares Down 0.3%

Sixt SE (ETR:SIX2 – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €117.70 ($127.93) and last traded at €117.70 ($127.93). Approximately 13,748 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 49,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at €118.00 ($128.26).

SIX2 has been the subject of several research reports. Baader Bank set a €140.00 ($152.17) target price on Sixt in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €145.00 ($157.61) price objective on Sixt in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Warburg Research set a €155.00 ($168.48) price objective on Sixt in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. BNP Paribas set a €150.00 ($163.04) price objective on Sixt in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €160.00 ($173.91) price objective on Sixt in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02, a P/E/G ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.36, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of €121.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of €103.34.

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company offers mobility service across the fields of vehicle and commercial vehicle rental, car sharing, ride hailing, and car subscriptions. It has a network of 2,115 stations.

