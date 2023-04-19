Sittner & Nelson LLC Acquires 596 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,409 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 8,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 38,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,264,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at about $327,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,490,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,364,000 after purchasing an additional 8,186 shares in the last quarter. 72.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $535,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,900 shares in the company, valued at $3,734,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 134,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total transaction of $15,425,708.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $535,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,734,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 150,306 shares of company stock worth $17,162,278. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.65.

Shares of MRK opened at $114.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.05 and a 1-year high of $116.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $108.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.70.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.66 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 43.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.14%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

