SingularityNET Market Capitalization Reaches $480.25 Million (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 8.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 19th. SingularityNET has a total market cap of $480.25 million and approximately $86.31 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SingularityNET token can now be bought for $0.40 or 0.00001345 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SingularityNET has traded up 0.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00007679 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00029573 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00020847 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00018663 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000065 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,403.80 or 0.99988559 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002236 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

SingularityNET is a token. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,282,847,949 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,214,421,357 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,282,847,949.0392976 with 1,214,421,357.2620106 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.43047538 USD and is up 1.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 89 active market(s) with $62,988,258.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

