SingularityNET (AGIX) Price Reaches $0.39 on Top Exchanges

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. During the last week, SingularityNET has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SingularityNET token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.39 or 0.00001330 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SingularityNET has a market cap of $472.58 million and $90.33 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00007780 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00029409 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00019454 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00018336 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000065 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,254.70 or 1.00018614 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002248 BTC.

SingularityNET Token Profile

SingularityNET is a token. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,282,847,949 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,214,421,357 tokens. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,282,847,949.0392976 with 1,214,421,357.2620106 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.43047538 USD and is up 1.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 89 active market(s) with $62,988,258.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

