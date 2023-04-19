Simplicity Solutions LLC Sells 399 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Simplicity Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,542,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,379,000 after acquiring an additional 135,368 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,302,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,312,000 after acquiring an additional 966,463 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,854,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,223,000 after acquiring an additional 85,079 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,652,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,839,000 after acquiring an additional 884,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,313,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,254,000 after acquiring an additional 244,119 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWS traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.31. 100,333 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 423,970. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $94.32 and a one year high of $122.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $107.37 and its 200 day moving average is $106.94.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

