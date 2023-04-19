Simplicity Solutions LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Simplicity Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 37.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,392 shares during the period. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF makes up 0.7% of Simplicity Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 213.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock remained flat at $110.29 during trading on Wednesday. 602,982 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,708,661. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $109.73 and a 52-week high of $110.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $110.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.17.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were paid a $0.391 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $4.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd.

(Get Rating)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.