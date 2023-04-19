Simplicity Solutions LLC Purchases 12,602 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 57.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,730 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 12,602 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises about 0.6% of Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 212.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,024,517 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $56,504,752,000 after acquiring an additional 144,784,989 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Tesla by 213.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,647,239 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $26,431,430,000 after purchasing an additional 67,859,515 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Tesla by 229.9% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,956,884 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $12,493,433,000 after purchasing an additional 32,723,798 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 200.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 29,557,607 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,840,155,000 after buying an additional 19,711,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 196.4% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 27,876,833 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,394,330,000 after buying an additional 18,472,529 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $146.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Tesla from $223.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Tesla from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.19.

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,466 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total transaction of $482,818.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 100,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,668,671.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total value of $1,706,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,442,087.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,466 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total value of $482,818.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 100,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,668,671.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 153,219 shares of company stock worth $29,698,354 in the last three months. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $2.67 on Wednesday, hitting $181.64. 59,774,502 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,827,250. The company has a market cap of $575.67 billion, a PE ratio of 50.87, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.28. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.81 and a 52 week high of $364.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $24.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.26 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 31.71%. Tesla’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

