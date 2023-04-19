Simplicity Solutions LLC Acquires Shares of 43,400 SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 43,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,952,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 49,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 5,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter.

SPLG traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.66. The stock had a trading volume of 924,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,766,920. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.25. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $40.92 and a 52 week high of $52.92.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

