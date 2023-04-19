Simplicity Solutions LLC Acquires 2,864 Shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,125 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $1,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NFG. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in National Fuel Gas in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 1,676.0% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 444 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the third quarter worth $29,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the third quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank downgraded National Fuel Gas from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Raymond James downgraded National Fuel Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on National Fuel Gas in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

National Fuel Gas Price Performance

Shares of NFG stock traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $55.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,889. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. National Fuel Gas has a 12-month low of $53.94 and a 12-month high of $75.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.89.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $658.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.10 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 27.11% and a net margin of 26.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that National Fuel Gas will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Fuel Gas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.05%.

About National Fuel Gas

(Get Rating)

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, storage, and distribution of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment seeks to discover and produce raw materials.

