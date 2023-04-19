Simplicity Solutions LLC Acquires 156 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,677 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Lee Financial Co increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 367.6% during the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 240.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,124 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,995,000 after acquiring an additional 8,389 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,807 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,716,000 after acquiring an additional 4,472 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 107,366 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,391,000 after acquiring an additional 18,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan purchased 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $451.20 per share, for a total transaction of $250,867.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,324 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,588.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John Donovan acquired 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $451.20 per share, with a total value of $250,867.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,588.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total transaction of $1,214,900.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,460 shares in the company, valued at $5,014,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 0.8 %

A number of research firms have commented on LMT. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $513.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $417.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $491.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $495.64.

LMT traded down $4.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $497.41. 367,876 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,438,893. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $478.62 and a 200 day moving average of $468.30. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $373.67 and a 12-month high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.08 by $0.35. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 68.01%. The business had revenue of $15.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.84 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.27%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

