Silver Viper Minerals (OTCMKTS:VIPRF) Shares Down 4.4%

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIPRF – Get Rating) was down 4.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13. Approximately 158,862 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 124,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

Silver Viper Minerals Trading Up 1.8 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.12.

Silver Viper Minerals Company Profile

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. is a junior mineral exploration company, which engages in the exploration of mineral properties. It holds interest in the La Virginia Gold Silver project. The company was founded on April 26, 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

