Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Trims Stock Position in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated cut its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,011 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated owned approximately 0.28% of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF worth $588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PXI. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $409,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 76.8% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 173,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,408,000 after purchasing an additional 26,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $400,000.

Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF Stock Performance

PXI stock opened at $40.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $113.25 million, a PE ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.27. Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF has a one year low of $33.65 and a one year high of $53.05.

Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th.

PowerShares Dynamic Energy Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Energy Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund invests in sectors, such as energy, materials and utilities.

